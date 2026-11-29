Leonardo DiCaprio declined to reprise the role of Rick Dalton in David Fincher’s film “The Further Adventures of Cliff Booth” because of prosthetic makeup that was meant to make the character heavier. The director said this in an interview with GQ, Variety reports.

The role was planned for three scenes

According to Fincher, Rick Dalton was initially in about 30 pages of the script — roughly three scenes. The director noted that in the literary version of the story, the character appears heavier, then shows up in two more scenes and is subsequently present in the plot only indirectly.

Fincher explained that DiCaprio’s participation would have required 12 days of work in prosthetics. When the actor decided not to join the project, the director informed Quentin Tarantino. According to Fincher, Tarantino expected such a decision, after which the episodes featuring Rick Dalton were removed from the script.

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Cliff Booth’s story

The events of “The Further Adventures of Cliff Booth” take place in 1977. The film continues the story of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and brings Brad Pitt back to the role of stuntman Cliff Booth. In the story, he works as a fixer for a Hollywood studio and finds himself in a difficult situation while doing a job for a popular movie actor.

The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino and Peter Weller. The film was released exclusively in IMAX theaters on Wednesday and is set to become available on Netflix on December 23.

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