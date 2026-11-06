The largest U.S. shale oil producers are restraining spending on new drilling, although the average price of U.S. WTI crude in 2026 rose by more than $20 per barrel compared with 2025. In particular, Diamondback Energy, the largest company focused exclusively on the Permian Basin, indicated that it does not plan to significantly increase drilling activity in 2027 because of high market uncertainty, OilPrice reports.

Prices did not change the approach of major operators

According to the publication, since the beginning of 2026, WTI has averaged $86.72 per barrel. By comparison, the average figure for 2025 was $64.94 per barrel. At the same time, major companies do not consider price growth alone a sufficient reason to ease control over capital expenditures.

Diamondback CEO Kaes Van't Hof told analysts that the company is preparing for a possible decline in prices as well, rather than assuming their continued growth. According to him, uncertainty persists. He also said Diamondback sees no need to release a formal plan for 2027 before February, when the company usually does so.

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Free cash flow is directed to shareholders

In the third quarter, Diamondback generated $2.1 billion in free cash flow, increased dividends in 2026, and slightly improved its production forecast for the current year. The company used excess funds to repurchase bonds and shares, as well as reduce debt, rather than betting on aggressive production growth.

ExxonMobil, which has significant assets in the Permian Basin, is demonstrating a similar approach. Its CEO Darren Woods said the company is focused not only on production volumes but also on efficient capital use and technologies to increase the value of field development.

Smaller companies are more active

According to Nathan Nemeth, research director for Lower 48 upstream at consulting firm Wood Mackenzie, smaller and private operators may increase drilling more actively amid higher oil prices. However, large public companies that have built investor confidence on disciplined capital management and stable dividends are reluctant to commit to significant spending growth in a volatile environment.

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