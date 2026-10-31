The Catholic Diocese of Enugu in Nigeria has demanded the removal of the name of its auxiliary bishop, Ernest Obodo, from the list of the religious group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) election campaign in Enugu State. As Premium Times Nigeria reports, Obodo was listed as director of the council for this campaign in the party’s list.

Diocese says no consent was given

The diocesan secretary, Catholic priest Wilfred Agubuchi, described the inclusion of the clerics on the list as unauthorized, misleading and unacceptable. According to him, the bishop was unaware of his inclusion on the list and did not give consent to it.

Agubuchi said that the use of Obodo’s name creates a false impression of his political position and could damage his reputation and the reputation of the Church. The diocese emphasized that the Catholic Church does not participate in party politics or election campaigns and does not endorse political parties.

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According to the secretary, the diocese also demands the removal from the list of the names of all Catholic priests included without their knowledge and consent. He added that further unauthorized use of the bishop’s name, title, image or ecclesiastical office for party-political purposes could lead to legal action.

Position of the Christian Association of Nigeria

Earlier, the Enugu State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which is headed by the bishop himself, opposed Obodo’s inclusion in the campaign. The organization’s secretary, Innocent Offor, said that CAN had not authorized, approved or consented to the inclusion of its leadership in the APC election campaign council.

According to him, the publication should not be interpreted as the association’s political affiliation, support for any party, or the participation of its representatives in party activities. CAN urged the public not to regard the list as confirmation of support for the APC by the organization or the mentioned church leaders.

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