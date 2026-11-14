Greek independent electricity transmission operator ADMIE said that the Great Sea Interconnector section intended to connect the power systems of Cyprus and Greece is planned to be completed by the end of 2031. Cyprus Mail reports, citing Greek public broadcaster ERT and ADMIE’s updated 2027–2036 development plan.

Preparations for cable laying

According to ERT, 60% of the necessary seabed surveys have been completed. A contractor has also been selected to build converter sections at both ends of the cable.

In Greece, the project involves expanding the Damasta converter station on the island of Crete. It converts the direct current supplied from mainland Greece through the Crete–Attica electrical interconnection. A new converter station is to be built in Cyprus.

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Surveys in disputed areas

The French survey vessel Abeille Marengo departed from the port of Heraklion on Crete to complete seabed surveys for the first section of the interconnector. Some areas where work has not yet been carried out are disputed: Turkey claims that the planned cable route passes through its waters, while Cyprus and Greece state the opposite.

Turkey issued a Navtex navigational notice stating its consent for the vessel to begin surveys and noting that the work would take place along routes coordinated with the competent Turkish authorities. Cypriot government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis called the notice irrelevant, stressing that requests for permission to carry out the work had been sent only to the governments of Greece and Cyprus.

Section to Israel

ADMIE’s plan also states that the feasibility study for the second section of the interconnector between Cyprus and Israel has been completed with positive results. According to an assessment by Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, completion of the project could provide Cypriot consumers with annual savings of between €123 million and €138 million and reduce energy prices by 19%.

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