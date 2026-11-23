Business activity in the eurozone grew at a steady pace in November: stronger growth in Germany offset a deepening downturn in France. This is indicated by preliminary S&P Global survey data, Anadolu Agency reports.

The indicator remained above 50 points

The composite Purchasing Managers' Index, which assesses activity in manufacturing and services, remained at 51.7 points in November. This was slightly below market expectations of 51.9 points. An index reading above 50 points indicates an expansion in business activity, while one below this level indicates a contraction.

In Germany, the composite index rose from 53.4 points in October to 55 points in November. This marked the strongest expansion in business activity in the country since March 2022. Meanwhile, business activity in France contracted faster than expected amid uncertainty over the budget and upcoming elections.

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Manufacturing outpaces services

S&P Global Market Intelligence Chief Economist Chris Williamson noted that investment in defense and artificial intelligence supported industrial production. At the same time, high living costs and political uncertainty weighed on consumer-facing companies.

Business expectations for the coming year declined for the fourth consecutive month and reached their lowest level since May. Manufacturers' sentiment improved, while services providers' sentiment deteriorated. Lower oil prices and weaker demand eased price pressures in November.

According to Williamson, slower price growth and signs of a weakening labor market could reduce concerns about persistent inflation if these trends continue. At the same time, the survey indicates that inflation will remain significantly above the European Central Bank's 2% target in the coming months. In October, inflation in the eurozone stood at 4%, while the European Commission forecasts eurozone economic growth of 1.2% in 2026 and 2027.

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