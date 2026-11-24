In Germany, the Ifo business climate index rose by 0.5 points to 90.6 points. This is the highest reading of the country’s main economic barometer since spring 2023, Der Spiegel reports.

The indicator exceeded expectations

The result was slightly better than the average forecast of analysts, who expected the index to rise to 90.5 points. Clemens Fuest, president of Munich’s Ifo Institute, said that the recovery of the German economy is progressing, but the upswing still lacks broader reach.

The monthly survey covered 9,000 companies. Businesses gave more positive assessments of both the current situation and their business prospects. Sentiment improved in the services sector.

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Industry lost momentum

At the same time, sentiment in manufacturing worsened after six consecutive increases. Earlier, a survey of purchasing managers conducted by S&P Global had also indicated that the economic recovery was continuing.

Growth in the German economy is supported by multibillion-dollar government spending on rearmament and investment in transport infrastructure. The German federal government and the Bundesbank expect the economy to grow by 1.3% this year.

According to Funke Mediengruppe, citing an additional survey by the German Economic Institute among 935 companies, nine out of ten respondents expect sluggish economic development rather than a sustained recovery in 2027.

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