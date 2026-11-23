In China, researchers who followed 624 women with persistent human papillomavirus, or HPV, infection found an association between changes in viral load over time and the risk of precancerous cervical lesions. As reported by News-Medical, the results of the prospective cohort study were published in the peer-reviewed journal CANCER of the American Cancer Society.

Four viral load trajectories

Scientists led by specialists from Changzhou Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, which is part of the Changzhou Medical Center of Nanjing Medical University, identified four patterns of viral load change over time: low stable, moderate decline, moderate increase, and persistently high.

Precancerous cervical lesions were recorded in 10.9% of participants with a low stable viral load. In the moderate-decline group, the figure was 17.8%; in the moderate-increase group, it was 74.2%; and among women with a persistently high load, it was 90.4%.

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More accurate risk assessment

Compared with the low-stable group, the risk of precancerous lesions was 1.95 times higher in the moderate-decline group, 29.66 times higher in the moderate-increase group, and 124.29 times higher in the persistently high viral load group.

The study authors noted that accounting for changes in viral load over time improved predictions of the likelihood of cervical cancer development compared with using only baseline clinical characteristics and a single load measurement. Co-author Lina Zhang stressed that the same HPV level at a single examination may be associated with different outcomes depending on how this indicator changes over time. Another co-author, Zhonghua Shi, called identifying patients who need closer monitoring without conducting unnecessary examinations an important task.

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