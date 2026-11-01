US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Donald Blome said at the Manama Dialogue forum in Manama, Bahrain, that Syria and Lebanon are entering a new phase in which attention is shifting to reconstruction. According to him, the question now is not whether these countries can be rebuilt, but how exactly to do so and on what basis.

Investment for Syria

As The National reports, Blome said that US President Donald Trump’s lifting of US sanctions against Syria was a factor that boosted economic interest. According to him, the decision has already helped attract investment.

Syria, led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, is seeking to increase the interest of US businesses. In September, a delegation of more than 50 US companies visited Damascus to restore economic ties. According to the World Bank’s estimate, rebuilding the country will require about $216 billion.

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Talks on Lebanon

Blome also mentioned trilateral talks on dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure and creating a path toward Lebanon’s reconstruction. The report notes that these contacts are assessed differently: some officials call them productive, while others believe they may contribute to entrenching Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon.

The US diplomat also pointed to opportunities for trade and investment in the Gulf countries and Iraq. Responding to a question about concerns over a possible resumption of war with Iran, he said that diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran remain open and active. At the same time, Blome did not rule out the possibility of war and said that the United States was ready to choose a different course of action if necessary.

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