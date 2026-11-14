Fighting has intensified on the Ethiopia-Eritrea border near the disputed town of Badme. Diplomatic sources cited by the Ethiopian outlet Addis Standard reported drone strikes and heavy artillery shelling that are causing civilians to leave their homes. Anadolu Agency reported this on November 14.

Drones and artillery

According to two diplomats familiar with intelligence assessments, the clashes escalated over several days. One source said he was aware of drone strikes mainly by Ethiopia and the use of heavy artillery by Eritrean forces. Another diplomatic source warned that the exchange of strikes could develop into a large-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

Residents of Badme reported nighttime explosions, the closure of commercial establishments, and families leaving the town. According to them, Ethiopia's federal forces have increased their presence in the area of the settlement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assessments by monitoring groups

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project reported on November 13 that Ethiopian federal forces were positioned between Sheraro and Badme, while Eritrean forces were near the town's perimeter. According to the project, neither side controlled Badme. ACLED also recorded Ethiopian artillery fire toward areas near the town and the resumption of clashes between federal forces and Tigrayan fighters.

In its assessment of November 10, the Critical Threats Project also reported a buildup of forces and clashes near Badme, but was unable to determine on which side of the border the fighting was taking place. According to monitoring groups, the escalation was preceded by the advance of Ethiopian troops toward the border, including the capture of Sheraro on November 3.

Following a meeting in Paris on November 9-10, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security situation and called on Ethiopia and Eritrea to exercise maximum restraint and pursue a diplomatic settlement.

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