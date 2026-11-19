At the UN COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, four diplomats told Politico Europe that the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, and the Vatican are blocking most references to gender in draft negotiating texts. According to them, the delegations reject most wording containing the word “gender.”

The diplomats were not named because their governments had not authorized them to speak to the media. They suggest that the position of Russia and the Holy See is linked to the denial of LGBTQ+ people’s rights. In their view, the proposed changes could narrow definitions in COP31 documents and exclude transgender people from them.

Positions of the parties

One diplomat said that Russia and the Vatican are seeking to replace the word “gender” with the word “women” and do not agree even to wording referring to “all women.” Two diplomats also said that Argentina and Paraguay support their position.

The European Union called on parties objecting to these provisions to adhere to previously agreed wording. The Paris Climate Agreement, in particular, provides for gender-responsive policies that take into account the differing impact of climate change on people of different genders.

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A representative of the EU delegation said that several parties are coordinating opposition to the principles of effective and inclusive climate policy, including scientific evidence, human rights and gender equality. The Vatican press office, Russia’s Foreign Ministry, as well as the relevant agencies of Argentina and Paraguay, did not respond to requests for comment.

Risks for the negotiations

The dispute affects discussions on human rights and the principle of a just transition, intended to ensure that the phaseout of fossil fuels benefits all citizens. Reaching agreements in the negotiations requires the consensus of all countries.

Diplomats fear that the disagreements could derail the approval of the Action for Climate Empowerment plan. This negotiating track determines whether governments will help civil society participate in policymaking. Last week, countries agreed on a short decision text on gender that only acknowledged previous agreements on gender-responsive climate policy.

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