In Australia, One Nation national director James Ashby said he does not rule out running in the Capricornia electorate in central Queensland at the next federal election. This came after MP Michelle Landry announced her intention to retire at the next election, ABC News reports.

The local branch will make the decision

Ashby told ABC that business representatives and local communities had approached him in recent months, asking him to stand as a candidate. He said he would consider the request and therefore did not rule out taking part in the election. The final decision on the candidate is to be made by One Nation's Capricornia branch.

Ashby is a close political ally of party leader Pauline Hanson and previously served as her chief of staff. He lives on the Capricornia coast and unsuccessfully ran for the Queensland parliament in the Keppel electorate in the 2024 election.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Competition for the seat

Landry's decision has also opened the possibility for National Party leader Matt Canavan to move from the Senate to the House of Representatives. Canavan has not yet confirmed whether he will seek the Liberal National Party's nomination to run in Capricornia.

At the 2025 federal election, One Nation received 15.5% of the primary vote in Capricornia, while Landry retained the seat for the LNP. According to the latest Newspoll, reported by ABC on Thursday, One Nation's nationwide support stood at 28%, compared with 29% for the Labor Party and 20% for the Coalition.

Hanson had previously also said that the party was considering opening an electorate office in Yeppoon in an effort to strengthen its presence in the region.

Read us on