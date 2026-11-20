In the United States, Disney plans to save about $3 billion annually in operating costs by fiscal 2029 while increasing investment in sports rights and its streaming business. In the fourth fiscal quarter, the company’s sports segment revenue reached $4.6 billion, up 16% from a year earlier, while operating profit rose 53%, Fortune reports.

Bet on sports broadcasts

Disney expects to attract and retain subscribers through live sports broadcasts. On February 14, 2027, ESPN will produce a Super Bowl broadcast for the first time: in the United States, the game will air on ESPN and ABC, while Disney+ subscribers in the United States will be able to watch it on the platform. The broadcast will also be available to audiences in more than 55 international markets.

In November, ESPN secured exclusive rights to the expanded College Football Playoff. Starting with the 2027–2028 season, 24 teams will participate in the tournament, and the number of postseason games will increase from 11 to 23. The agreement will remain in effect through the 2031–2032 season.

The sports segment’s quarterly revenue from subscriptions and partner payments rose 18%, while advertising revenue increased 20%. At the same time, segment expenses grew 5% to $3.2 billion, including due to contractual cost increases and new sports rights.

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Cost cuts and content

Disney expects to spend about $26 billion on content in fiscal 2027, approximately 9% more than this year. The amount includes spending on sports rights and international programming.

The savings program has already included several rounds of cuts affecting thousands of employees, and the company expects further reductions. Disney Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said savings would also be sought through technology, real estate consolidation, and shared corporate services.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Josh D’Amaro, who replaced Bob Iger in March, called the changes important for allowing the company to move faster and adapt to a rapidly changing environment. Disney says it will direct the bulk of the savings toward future growth, including the development of streaming services.

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