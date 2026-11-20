Disney has begun early development of a continuation of the Home Alone franchise featuring Macaulay Culkin. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will work on the screenplay together with Culkin, who played the lead role in the original film.

Work on the screenplay

Rogen and Goldberg will also produce the upcoming film through their company Point Grey. As Variety reports, plot details and other cast members have not yet been disclosed. Disney declined to comment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

History of the series

The first Home Alone film was released in 1990. Nine-year-old Macaulay Culkin played Kevin McCallister, the youngest member of a large family who was accidentally left home alone before a Christmas trip. The character had to defend the house from burglars Harry and Marv, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

The film was directed by Chris Columbus from a screenplay by John Hughes. The sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was released in 1992, followed in 1997 by the third film in the series starring Alex D. Linz. Three more films in the franchise were released after that.

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