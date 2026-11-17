Disney plans in December 2026 to provide subscribers to Disney+ and Hulu bundles with a unified user experience in the Disney+ app. The company said this in its quarterly report for September, Variety reports.

Unified access through Disney+

Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston said that the integration of the Disney+ and Hulu apps is nearly complete. Bundle subscribers will have a unified Disney+ experience, including access to live television and separate premium add-ons.

Disney began integrating Hulu and Disney+ in 2023, when the company was led by Bob Iger. In June 2025, Disney completed its deal with Comcast to buy out NBCUniversal’s stake in Hulu, which amounted to one-third of the service.

At the same time, Disney has not announced a date for discontinuing the separate Hulu app. A standalone Hulu subscription in the United States remains available for now.

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TikTok content and sports broadcasts

Disney also expects to begin adding content from TikTok creators to Disney+ in December under a recent agreement between the companies. The launch of this content will be strategically aligned with the period ahead of the premiere of Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday,” scheduled for December 18.

Disney executives also said they intend to expand vertical videos, live sports broadcasts and podcasts on the service. This autumn, the company increased the volume of sports content on Disney+ without requiring a separate ESPN subscription: in particular, the service aired College GameDay, added college football games and selected NFL games.

Bet on bundle subscriptions

In September, Disney announced another price increase for its streaming services, the fourth in four years. The price of the Disney+/Hulu Premium bundle rose from $19.99 to $21.99 per month, while the ad-supported bundle remained at $12.99. According to Variety, this pricing strategy is intended to encourage consumers to choose bundle offers.

D’Amaro and Johnston said that further product and technology development should improve user engagement and reduce subscription cancellations over time. According to them, ESPN also contributes to users switching to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN bundles. After expanding ESPN’s presence in Europe and selected Asia-Pacific markets, ESPN content through Disney+ became available in approximately 100 markets.

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