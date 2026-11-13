Children’s exposure to pollution from household wood burning may be as significant as exposure to traffic exhaust. The authors of a study in six European cities — Athens, Barcelona, Colchester, Copenhagen, Helsinki and Lisbon — obtained these findings, The Guardian reports.

Measurements in schools and homes

Scientists measured air quality in places where children spend a significant part of their time: at home, in schools and at sports centres. They studied concentrations of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), a group of pollutants formed during fuel combustion.

The senior author of the study, Dr Barend van Drooge of the Barcelona Institute for Environmental Assessment and Water Research, said that the International Agency for Research on Cancer links some of these compounds to cancer with prolonged exposure. According to him, there is also evidence of their association with delayed cognitive development.

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Highest levels in winter

The highest PAH levels were recorded in cities where wood heating is widespread, including Colchester and Athens. In these two cities, PAH exposure exceeded World Health Organization recommendations. In Barcelona and Lisbon, where wood burning is not practised, levels were the lowest.

The lowest concentrations of pollutants were found in sports centres, followed by schools. At the same time, some schools, especially in Lisbon, were affected by their proximity to busy roads. Ventilation and indoor pollution sources also mattered, but homes in areas with wood heating, where open fireplaces and stoves were often used, were among the buildings with the highest PAH levels.

PAH levels were higher in winter than in summer. In Colchester homes, the winter concentration of high-molecular-weight PAHs was more than ten times higher than in summer, while that of low-molecular-weight PAHs was about three times higher. At the same time, according to van Drooge, none of the cities studied exceeded unacceptable lifetime cancer risk thresholds.

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