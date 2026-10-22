In Japan, three children of a 74-year-old truck driver who died after his vehicle fell into a road sinkhole in the city of Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, have filed a lawsuit against the prefectural authorities. They are seeking about ¥125 million in compensation, The Japan Times reports.

Lawsuit against prefectural authorities

According to the lawsuit, the children of the deceased filed a claim with the Saitama District Court on July 28, 2026. The plaintiffs argue that the road collapse occurred due to corrosion of an underground sewer pipe maintained by the prefectural authorities. In their view, the pipe corroded under the effects of hydrogen sulfide, and the road did not meet the proper level of safety.

The family also said they suffered severe psychological distress for a long time due to the lack of clear prospects of rescuing the man. The lawsuit states that the driver carried out his daily work with the utmost care and that the tragedy was unprecedented.

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Body recovered after three months

On January 28, 2025, a sinkhole formed in the middle of an intersection in Yashio, into which the driver fell along with his truck. His body was recovered approximately three months after the accident.

Saitama Prefecture Governor Motohiro Ono said the administration was reviewing the lawsuit and would respond appropriately.

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