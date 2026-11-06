In the 2027 GMC Sierra 1500, the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel delivers better fuel-economy figures than the new gasoline V8 engines in comparable trims. As Motor1 reports, this follows from GM’s table for the pickup’s updated powertrain lineup.

In rear-wheel-drive Pro and Elevation versions, the 5.7-liter L76 V8 is rated at 15 mpg in the city, 19 on the highway, and 17 combined. Rear-wheel-drive diesel Sierras in Pro, Elevation, and Denali trims deliver 23/28/25 mpg, respectively.

Diesel advantage in all-wheel-drive versions

All-wheel-drive Sierras with the 5.7-liter V8 in Pro, Elevation, AT4, and Denali trims are rated at 16 mpg in the city, 20 on the highway, and 18 combined. All-wheel-drive Duramax versions in these trims return 22/26/24 mpg.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The 6.6-liter V8 in the Denali and Denali Ultimate is rated at 14/18/15 mpg in city, highway, and combined driving. The off-road AT4X with this engine received a 13/17/15 rating, while the version with mud tires is rated at 13/16/14 mpg. The diesel AT4X is rated at 20/22/21, which is six mpg higher in combined driving than the gasoline AT4X with standard off-road tires.

Figures for new and previous engines

The new 5.7-liter V8, producing 402 hp, replaces the 5.3-liter unit. For the 2026 all-wheel-drive Sierra with the previous engine, the source lists a 16/20/17 mpg rating, while the new 5.7-liter V8 in all-wheel-drive versions is rated at 16/20/18.

The 6.6-liter V8, producing 481 hp, replaces the 6.2-liter engine. The previous unit in a comparable Denali version was rated at 15/19/17 mpg — two mpg higher in combined driving than the new 6.6-liter V8. All four 2027 Sierra engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The lineup also includes a 2.7-liter TurboMax turbo engine producing 350 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque.

Read us on