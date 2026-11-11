The average price of diesel fuel at UK filling stations is 197 pence per litre and remains close to the record £2 level recorded in October. At the same time, oil prices have fallen significantly. This was reported by The Guardian, citing the UK Automobile Association (AA).

Petrol is becoming cheaper faster

Unlike diesel, the average price of petrol fell by 6 pence to 168 pence per litre. At the beginning of October, it reached 174.7 pence, the highest level since August 2022.

The AA said that, due to falling wholesale prices, petrol could become another 10 pence per litre cheaper. In the second half of October, the wholesale price of unleaded petrol fell from 77 to 68 pence per litre and later dropped below 62 pence.

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The impact of transportation and refining

US Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller said at a conference in London that energy prices could remain high. According to him, increased tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz causes additional costs: ship insurance and the transfer of oil between vessels to protect against Iranian attacks reportedly add between $20 and $30 per barrel to the price of oil.

Waller also pointed to limited oil refining capacity and other factors affecting diesel fuel production. AA representative Luke Bosdet said that the average diesel price has fallen by only 2 pence per litre from its record level, while its wholesale cost has dropped by around 4 pence since mid-October. In his assessment, this leaves room for a further small reduction in retail prices.

Bosdet added that petrol can already be found for less than 160 pence per litre in some areas, while such offers are scarcer in London and southeast England. Some filling stations are still keeping prices close to October highs, despite lower wholesale costs.

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