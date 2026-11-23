During the Geneva Health Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, representatives of civil society and non-governmental organizations called for the sharp reduction in international funding to be taken into account during the reform of the global health system. According to Health Policy Watch, WHO Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward presented estimates according to which, by 2030, total development assistance could decrease by around 35%, while health assistance could decline by 55% from its peak level during the pandemic.

The November 10–12 forum at Campus Biotech brought together more than 1,600 participants from international organizations, academia, the healthcare sector and civil society. Participants discussed reforming the global health architecture and coordinating donor support with countries’ national priorities. Sarah Epprecht-Netzli, director general of the Swiss section of Médecins Sans Frontières, stressed that the benchmark for international cooperation should be people’s safe, dignified and non-discriminatory access to medical care.

A reform plan for the WHO

The World Health Assembly established a joint task force on global health architecture reform, co-chaired by Germany and China. The group includes 14 member states, UN agencies including the WHO, UNICEF and UNFPA, as well as global financing initiatives.

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The group is to prepare a practical roadmap for aligning international funding with the priorities of sovereign states. It held a meeting on November 16–17 to finalize an interim report ahead of feedback from member states in mid-December and the WHO Executive Board meeting in January. Mexico’s Permanent Representative in Geneva, Francisca Elizabeth Méndez Escobar, said that this work is not a negotiating process and that member states must support the proposed plan.

Coordination of assistance and NGO warnings

Discussion participants said that fragmented bilateral funding creates an additional burden for national ministries due to duplicated reporting and conflicting donor requirements. The coordination working group is considering a one plan, one budget, one report approach based on the 2023 Lusaka Agenda.

At the same time, the task force’s mandate does not provide for reviewing organizations’ powers or recommendations on their merger. Representatives of organizations working directly in countries warned that administrative changes would not eliminate the consequences of programme cuts. Serge Breysse, chief executive officer of the French non-governmental organization Solthis, said funding cuts threaten the loss of more than 10,000 jobs in national NGOs in the countries where they operate, including Guinea, Niger and Sierra Leone.

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