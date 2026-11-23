By 2050, nearly 20 million adults in the United States will be living after a stroke — almost twice as many as today. This forecast is contained in a scientific statement by the American Heart Association, published in the peer-reviewed journal Stroke, News-Medical reports.

The document, “Forecasting the Burden and Cost of Stroke in the United States: Projections by Sociodemographic Groups Through 2050,” assesses the expected number of people who will be living after a stroke and the annual costs associated with it. According to the authors’ forecast, the burden of stroke in the United States will grow faster than that of other common cardiovascular diseases, including coronary heart disease, heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

The largest increase among younger people

The largest relative increase in the number of people who will be living after a stroke is expected among adults aged 20 to 44. Annual stroke-related costs in this age group could rise more than tenfold — from $7.9 billion to $84.4 billion.

The largest share of costs, according to the researchers’ estimates, will fall on people aged 45 to 64 — about $142 billion a year. The chair of the statement’s writing group, Boston University neurologist Hugo H. Aparicio, said that this trend may reflect the earlier onset of high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes, which increase the risk of stroke.

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Costs could reach nearly $423 billion

The total annual economic burden of stroke in the United States, including healthcare costs, lost productivity due to illness or disability, and lost earnings resulting from premature death, is projected to reach nearly $423 billion. It currently stands at about $65 billion, while costs per person living after a stroke could nearly triple.

The number of people living after a stroke is projected to grow fastest among Asian American and Hispanic American populations. Among younger people, this figure could increase more than fourfold among Hispanic Americans and more than sixfold among Asian Americans. At the same time, the highest prevalence of stroke is expected to remain among Black Americans, American Indians, Alaska Natives and people of mixed heritage.

By 2050, an estimated 10.4 million women and 9 million men will be living after a stroke. The authors attribute the expected increase to population aging, higher survival after stroke due to treatment, and rising healthcare costs. They note that early prevention, control of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels, as well as access to treatment and rehabilitation, could change the projected trend.

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