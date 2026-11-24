A group of seriously ill and injured children from Gaza has arrived in the United Kingdom, where they will receive specialised treatment through the National Health Service (NHS). This is the second group of children evacuated to the country for medical assistance, The National reports.

The names of the children and the hospitals where they will be treated have not been disclosed for privacy reasons. Last year, about 50 children from Gaza were evacuated to Britain together with members of their immediate families.

Specialised medical care

According to the publication, patients were selected based on the types of specialised care available in the United Kingdom. This includes neurorehabilitation, treatment for severe burns, limb-salvage surgery, care for trauma victims, as well as treatment for diabetes that could not be properly controlled.

Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said that the children had endured exceptionally severe ordeals and were in urgent need of treatment. She also said that the Israeli government had not heeded calls to protect Gaza's medical infrastructure and increase deliveries of medicines and other medical supplies to the enclave.

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Evacuation via Amman

The latest evacuation was coordinated by a government task force in cooperation with the World Health Organization and international partners. The children and their families first arrived in Amman, where they underwent enhanced security checks before travelling to the United Kingdom.

Several more children are expected to be evacuated to Britain by the end of the year. Gaza's Health Ministry said last week that about 21,000 patients are still awaiting evacuation for treatment outside the enclave.

Medicine shortages in Gaza

The charity Medical Aid for Palestinians reported that, as of October, stocks of approximately 42% of medicines had run out. According to the organisation, which cited the Health Cluster information system, more than half of chemotherapy drugs and nearly three-quarters of supplies for open-heart surgery and cardiac catheterisation were also unavailable.

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said that hospitals in Gaza had been devastated, meaning seriously ill patients could not receive the care they needed. According to him, the children's arrival in Britain is a reminder of the scale of the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

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