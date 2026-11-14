In October, 11,677 migrants from the Horn of Africa arrived in Yemen despite intensified fighting between government forces and the Houthis along the coast where their transit routes run. Most of those who arrived were Ethiopian nationals, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing data from the International Organization for Migration.

The number of arrivals decreased slightly

According to the IOM's monthly flow monitoring data, the number of arrivals in October fell by 1.2% compared with September, when the organization recorded 11,841 arrivals. The IOM attributed the decline to intensified hostilities that disrupted boat traffic along sea routes, particularly in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait area.

The military situation also limited the ability of field teams to safely collect information and track migration flows. Since the beginning of the year, 145,776 African migrants, mainly from Ethiopia, have arrived in Yemen.

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Main arrival routes

The largest number of people departed from Djibouti, accounting for 60.6% of all recorded flows. Another 36% arrived from Somalia, while 3.4% came from Oman. Of the migrants who departed from Djibouti, 94% arrived in Abyan Governorate and another 6% in Taiz Governorate.

Among those arriving, 70% were men, 14% were women and 16% were children. Yemen is an important transit point for people leaving countries in the Horn of Africa because of conflicts, poverty and drought, and heading across the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to the Gulf states in search of work. Migrants stranded in Yemen face severe humanitarian conditions, risks of exploitation and detention, and difficulties moving across front lines.

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