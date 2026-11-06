US military rotation arrives in Estonia for nine months — ERR News

A new rotation of US military personnel has arrived in Estonia and has already been in the country for more than a week. It concerns Apache Troop of the 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment of the US Army, ERR News reports.

The rotation will last nine months

US Embassy spokesperson Kelly Long confirmed that the unit arrived in Estonia for a planned nine-month rotation. An official ceremony marking the start of its mission will take place later this month in Lithuania. During the event, the unit will raise its flag, marking the official start of its presence in the Baltic states.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After the summer break

Defense Minister Martin Herem said that an advance group of the American unit and its equipment have been in Estonia for more than a week. The previous American unit left the country in the summer, and the exact timing of the new rotation's arrival was unknown at the time.

Former Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur had previously explained the pause in the presence of US military personnel by the Pentagon's review of the deployment of US forces in Europe.

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