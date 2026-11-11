A complaint has been filed with the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) demanding an investigation into claims that a person who received compensation or benefits through a FIFA-related entity performed domestic work for FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his wife, Lina, at their home in Miami. This was reported by The Guardian.

What the complaint says

According to the publication, the complaint is supported by a number of documents. It alleges that the person performed domestic work exclusively for the Infantinos while receiving compensation or benefits through an entity affiliated with FIFA.

The author of the complaint also claims that the organization’s senior leadership, acting on FIFA’s behalf, may have abused its tax-exempt status. The document states that using the organization’s funds or resources to pay for services benefiting an executive’s household may raise questions regarding private benefit, financial reporting, compensation and governance.

The complaint calls for a review of employment, payment, tax and immigration records to establish the circumstances of the case. The IRS was asked for comment, but no response was included in the report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

FIFA’s position

FIFA said that matters concerning the organization president’s personal and domestic life are private. At the same time, the federation stressed that Infantino personally pays for any domestic staff.

The complaint was filed by Washington lawyer Abed Ayoub, who specializes in immigration law. FIFA has 501(c)(4) status in the United States, intended for organizations created to promote social welfare, charitable, educational or recreational purposes.

If the IRS launches a review and finds the allegations substantiated, FIFA could lose this tax status, The Guardian writes. The publication notes that such investigations can last for months and their results are usually not made public.

Read us on