On Saturday, 1,488 migrants arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands after being rescued by the coast guard from 14 boats. This is the largest number of people to reach the archipelago in a single day since 2020, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing Spain’s maritime rescue service and the EFE news agency.

Record number of arrivals

The previous daily record was 1,461 people, who were rescued near the Canary Islands on November 7, 2020. Twelve boats arrived on El Hierro on Saturday, while one boat each arrived on Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

One of the boats carried 240 people, including 12 women and 36 children. Those rescued were taken to El Hierro, one of the archipelago’s smallest islands. Most of the arrivals were from Senegal, Gambia and Guinea-Conakry.

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Pressure on island services

Since October, the number of arrivals from West African countries to the Spanish archipelago has increased. Although migrant flows to the Canary Islands from January 1 to October 31 were 5.5% lower than during the same period last year, the sharp rise in October increased pressure on reception and emergency services, particularly on smaller and less populated islands.

Spain’s Minister of Territorial Policy Ángel Víctor Torres was due to visit El Hierro on Sunday to discuss the increase in the number of migrants. The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the most dangerous migration routes: people travel it in overcrowded boats despite long distances, strong currents and difficult sea conditions.

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