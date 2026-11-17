In the first half of November, more than 11,000 migrants arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands — more than during the same period last year. The flow of people crossing the Atlantic Ocean from West and North Africa has increased pressure on reception and emergency services on the islands of the archipelago, The Independent reports.

Pressure on El Hierro

The situation has become particularly difficult on the small island of El Hierro, which has a population of around 12,000 people. For most of the year, the number of arrivals in the Canary Islands was lower than last year, but it rose sharply at the end of October and in the first half of November.

José Antonio Rodríguez, a representative of the Red Cross regional immediate response group, said that most arrivals come from Senegal, Mali, Gambia and Guinea. People undertake the dangerous route in makeshift boats, fleeing poverty and conflict and trying to reach Europe.

According to Rodríguez, migrants often arrive suffering from hypothermia, dehydration and foot injuries caused by prolonged exposure to salt water mixed with fuel and waste. The journey can take from several days to several weeks, although the nearest African coast is located about 105 kilometres from the islands.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Migration becomes an election campaign issue

The intensified migration flow coincided with the campaign ahead of Spain’s general election, scheduled for 29 November. Santiago Abascal, the leader of the far-right Vox party, called the arrival of migrants an “invasion” during a speech in Tenerife.

Last week, Spain declared an emergency situation in the archipelago and allocated additional funds to expand state reception centres. Canary Islands leader Fernando Clavijo said that the flow of boats to El Hierro could not be sustained at its current level and asked the central government for additional assistance.

According to the International Organization for Migration, 17,788 migrants from West and North Africa arrived irregularly by sea in the Canary Islands in 2025, 62% fewer than in the previous year.

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