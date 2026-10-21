An independent report containing 45 recommendations for a systemic overhaul of child protection was submitted to the parliament of Australia’s Northern Territory. The document examined the actions of the Department of Children and Families in the case of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby from Alice Springs before her alleged murder in April, ABC News reports.

The report states that the child’s death should not be viewed solely as an error in the individual management of the case. Its authors linked it to broader and interconnected shortcomings in the child protection system.

Systemic shortcomings

The review’s authors are former New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb and longtime Northern Territory public servant Greg Shanahan. Webb said that, in the authors’ view, most of the recommendations could be implemented over the next six months.

According to her, child risks may have been assessed differently across the department’s various offices. Webb stressed that the system should respond in the same way to the same threats to children. She named an audit of existing safety plans as one of the priorities, in order to check the people caring for children and properly identify their protective roles.

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Shanahan also drew attention to the problem of staff retention. According to him, it is difficult to attract specialists to the Northern Territory, while trained and experienced workers often leave their jobs.

Criticism from Indigenous organizations

At the same time, a number of child rights organizations criticized the approach to preparing the report. SNAICC chair Muriel Bamblett said that solutions proposed by Aboriginal communities for decades had remained unheard. In her view, without changes in housing, access to healthcare services and family support, children will remain vulnerable due to poverty and neglect of their needs.

North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency chief executive Ben Grimes said that his organization generally supports the 45 recommendations, but advocates and other participants in the process had sought similar changes for many years. He called on the government to establish dialogue with Indigenous families that have experience interacting with the child protection system.

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