On Thursday, the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office in Poland received 13 reports related to events at the Constitutional Tribunal building between October 30 and November 3. As Interia reports, the reports were forwarded to the National Prosecutor’s Office, where a specially established group is working to clarify the circumstances.

Reports concerning events at the tribunal

One of the reports submitted by the Law and Justice party (PiS) concerns suspicions of abuse of authority by Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, Krystian Markiewicz and Maciej Berek. According to the applicants, their actions may contain elements of an attack on a constitutional state body.

Another report was submitted by a member of the regional assembly of the Podkarpackie Voivodeship. It concerns suspicions of the possible forcible entry of Poland’s president into the Constitutional Tribunal building, violations of judges’ bodily integrity, possible unlawful occupation of premises, as well as the alleged abuse of authority by the First President of the Supreme Court.

PiS MP Dariusz Matecki submitted a report concerning an alleged attack on the president near the entrance to the tribunal building. Four more reports were submitted by private individuals; they concern, in particular, suspicions of attacks on Constitutional Tribunal judges and the president, as well as the decision to suspend the performance of official duties by tribunal president Bogdan Święczkowski and his deputy Bartosz Sochański.

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National Prosecutor’s Office investigation

Reports were also submitted by an association of anti-communist opposition activists and repressed persons, the Nemos foundation, journalist Jan Piński and another private individual. These reports express suspicions of possible abuse of authority by the prime minister, ministers and officials who directed police actions, as well as possible forgery of a document issued by the tribunal president.

The thirteenth report was filed by PiS in connection with Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska convening the General Assembly of Constitutional Tribunal Judges on November 3.

Earlier, the National Prosecutor’s Office reported that it had launched an investigation on its own initiative into an alleged attack on Anna Korwin-Piotrowska and Krystian Markiewicz, as well as an attempt to influence the official actions of the Constitutional Tribunal through violence or unlawful threats.

Events around the tribunal began on Friday after Anna Korwin-Piotrowska stated that she had temporarily begun performing the duties of head of the institution. She issued an order suspending Święczkowski and Sochański from performing their official duties. A protest involving politicians from PiS, Confederation and Confederation of the Polish Crown took place near the building, while Polish President Karol Nawrocki entered the tribunal building on the night from Friday to Saturday.

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