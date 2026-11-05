Application filed with Lahore High Court over e-challan system — Dawn

A civil application has been filed with the Lahore High Court in Pakistan over alleged serious violations in Punjab province’s e-challan system. The document contains additional evidence in a constitutional petition already pending before the court.

The application was filed by lawyer Azhar Siddique. He claims that fines for traffic violations are imposed without proper vehicle identification and human verification, meaning citizens may be penalized for violations committed by other drivers. This was reported by Dawn.

Examples of fines cited in the application

The application cites the case of a resident of the city of Gujrat: his 2018 vehicle received five e-challans for violations allegedly committed in Lahore. However, according to the applicant, the photographs attached to the fine notices showed a car of a different model.

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The document states that on the specified dates, the vehicle owner was travelling from Naran to Gujrat, and the car was not in Lahore. It also mentions four other e-challans totaling 11,000 rupees issued in relation to a vehicle owned by the lawyer.

Requirements for the system

The applicant believes that identifying vehicles solely by licence plates, without matching the make, model and colour, indicates a fundamental flaw in the system. In his view, listing an official’s name in an e-challan does not constitute an independent human verification.

The application also emphasizes that failure to pay such fines may lead to vehicle confiscation, restrictions on the transfer of ownership and payment of vehicle tax. The applicant asks the court to ensure transparency and accountability in the system, human verification and an effective mechanism for handling drivers’ appeals.

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