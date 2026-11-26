The first global batch of a generic version of lenacapavir — a drug for HIV prevention administered by injection twice a year — has arrived in Zambia. Deliveries are also expected to reach Uganda in the coming days, BBC News reports, citing the Global Fund.

More affordable prevention

The expected cost of the generic drug is $40 per person per year. The original version of lenacapavir, developed by the US pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, costs about $28,000 per year in the United States, making it unaffordable for many people in developing countries.

Lenacapavir acts on HIV’s protective protein shell, disrupting the virus’s ability to reproduce and establish itself in the body. In a 2024 clinical trial involving more than 5,000 adolescent girls and young women in Uganda and South Africa, no HIV infections were recorded among participants who received the injection.

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Plans to expand deliveries

The World Health Organization recommended lenacapavir for HIV prevention in July 2025. Specialists note that the injectable form of the drug has an advantage over pre-exposure prophylaxis pills, which must be taken daily and may be associated with social stigma.

According to the Global Fund, more than 189,000 people in 10 countries have already received their first lenacapavir injection. The organization expects deliveries to reach 24 countries by the end of the year, while by the end of 2028, the fund and the US government plan to reach at least 3 million people. The drug is also expected in Zimbabwe at the beginning of next year. Ultimately, it is expected to become available in 120 low- and middle-income countries.

Sub-Saharan African countries account for nearly two-thirds of people living with HIV worldwide. Adolescent girls and young women remain a particularly vulnerable group. According to the WHO, about 41 million people worldwide were living with HIV last year, and 570,000 died from HIV-related illnesses.

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