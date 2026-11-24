The daily global temperature anomaly on November 22, 2026, reached a record 2.23°C above the pre-industrial level. Preliminary data from the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service showed the highest daily value in the entire observation record, Anadolu Agency reports.

New daily maximum

The previous record was 2.05°C and was recorded on November 17 and 18, 2023, according to Franceinfo. Before November 2023, the average global temperature had never exceeded the pre-industrial level by 2°C during a single day. Since then, this threshold has been crossed 11 times, Copernicus data show.

US climatologist Zeke Hausfather, who runs the Climate Brink platform, noted that the Copernicus forecasting model indicates a possible increase in the anomaly to 2.3°C in the coming days. The figure reflects the difference between the average global temperature on a specific day and the pre-industrial baseline.

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Long-term temperature limits

A daily exceedance does not mean that the world has already crossed the long-term temperature limit defined by the Paris Agreement. The agreement calls for keeping warming well below 2°C and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C compared with the pre-industrial period over the longer term. The UN Environment Programme warned that the world will likely record a sustained exceedance of the 1.5°C level by 2030.

Rising temperatures are linked to greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activity, primarily the burning of coal, oil and gas. Copernicus deputy director Samantha Burgess previously said that warming is also being intensified by an exceptionally powerful El Niño phenomenon. It is associated with higher temperatures in many regions and changes in precipitation patterns that increase the risks of droughts and floods.

Climate Central scientist Zachary Labe suggested that new days exceeding the 2°C mark are possible until March 2027, although such episodes will remain exceptions, in his words. Since the 19th century, the Earth’s average temperature has already risen by approximately 1.3°C.

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