In Norway, daily natural gas sales in October rose by nearly 20% compared with September, to 355.6 million cubic meters. According to OilPrice, the country sold a total of 11 billion cubic meters of gas, 2.1 billion cubic meters more than in the previous month.

Sales exceeded the forecast

Preliminary data from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate show that the average daily sales volume in October was 2.2% higher than the regulator's forecast. In September, according to revised data, average daily sales amounted to 296.8 million cubic meters.

Compared with October 2025, daily gas sales were 5.6% higher. Almost all Norwegian gas is exported, mainly via pipelines to European markets.

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EU gas reserves are declining

As of November 18, European Union gas storage facilities were 69.8% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. At the end of October, this figure was about 75%.

EU storage facilities held approximately 791 terawatt-hours of gas, about 12% less than a year earlier. At the same time, Norway also resumed oil production in October: it increased by 146,000 barrels per day compared with September, to 1.843 million barrels per day. This was 103,000 barrels per day above the regulator's forecast, but 3.1% lower than in October 2025.

During the first ten months of 2026, Norway's total production of oil, gas and other liquid hydrocarbons amounted to about 1.27 billion barrels of oil equivalent, up 2.5% year on year.

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