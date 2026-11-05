In Poland, Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie outside hitter Tomasz Fornal became the representative of October following a vote by the Polish Volleyball Federation. The player received 50.7% of fans' votes, Interia Sport reports.

Competitors in the vote

Alongside Fornal, setter Marcin Komenda, opposite hitter Bartosz Bołądź and outside hitter Wilfredo Leon were contenders for the title of representative of October. According to the outlet, the 66 points scored by Fornal since the start of the club season secured him a place among the four candidates.

The Polish Volleyball Federation announced the voting results on social media and congratulated Fornal on his victory. The outside hitter spent the previous season in Turkey and recently joined Aluron CMC Warta.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The team's position in the championship

The club from Zawiercie began the 2026/27 season with a defeat to GKS Katowice and later lost to Bogdanka LUK Lublin in the AL-KO Polish Super Cup final. At the same time, the team is in second place in the standings. Bogdanka LUK Lublin, which has not yet lost, leads the table, while PGE GiEK Skra Bełchatów is third.

After one of the winning matches, Fornal said that the team's play would improve when the volleyball players have more time together in training and matches.

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