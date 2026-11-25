US government bond yields declined on Wednesday as investors awaited new inflation and consumer spending data during a trading week shortened by Thanksgiving. As CNBC reports, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note fell by 3 basis points to 4.8699%.

Yield movements

The yield on two-year bonds, which typically moves in line with the Federal Reserve's short-term rate decisions, declined by more than 4 basis points to 4.6291%. The yield on 30-year securities fell by 2 basis points to 5.2695%.

One basis point equals 0.01 percentage point. Bond prices and their yields move in opposite directions. On the previous day, Tuesday, yields stabilized as traders assessed weaker demand at an auction of five-year Treasury notes.

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Expected economic indicators

Investors are awaiting the October personal consumption expenditures price index, the inflation indicator preferred by the Federal Reserve. According to economists surveyed by Dow Jones, it is expected to stand at 0.3% month over month.

Data on orders for US-made durable goods in October are also due to be released. Economists forecast an increase of 0.2% after a 1.8% rise in September. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will also present October data on personal income and spending.

The US bond market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close at 2:00 p.m. US Eastern Time on Friday.

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