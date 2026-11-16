Italy's household income per capita fell by 1% — ANSA English

In Italy, real household income per capita decreased by 1% in the second quarter of 2026 after rising by 0.4% in the first quarter. This was reported by ANSA English, citing data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Impact of inflation and social benefits

The OECD linked the decline in the indicator to inflation, which stood at 1.4%, as well as to a reduction in net social benefits.

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Trends in OECD countries

On average across all OECD member countries, real household income per capita decreased by 0.1% in the second quarter. Of the 20 countries for which data were available, 12 recorded growth in this indicator, while eight saw a decline.

In the Group of Seven countries, the pace of change in real household income per capita slowed: after growing by 0.4% in the first quarter, the indicator remained unchanged in the second quarter.

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