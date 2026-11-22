The documentary You Can See Everything, dedicated to Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, has grossed $102.4 million worldwide. This is a rare result for a documentary: the film earned $93.4 million in the United States and another $9 million in international markets.

As Variety reports, A24 secretly produced the film for approximately $7 million. According to the publication, the film has become one of the highest-grossing documentaries of recent years in theatrical release.

UK opening

Over the past weekend, the film opened in the United Kingdom and grossed $3.2 million in 596 theaters. This was A24's second-largest opening in the country after Backrooms, which earned $5.7 million in its debut. About 70% of the film's UK audience was under the age of 35.

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Australia and New Zealand have so far become the highest-grossing international market, where the film earned $3.8 million.

Further international release

The film is also scheduled to be released in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina on November 25 and 26; in Germany, Austria and Hong Kong on December 3 and 4. Its premiere in Spain is scheduled for December 25, in France for December 30, and in Japan for March 12. A24 handles distribution in some countries, while Sony distributes the film, including in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the Middle East.

The nearly three-hour film was directed by comedian Nathan Fielder and filmmaker Lance Oppenheim. The film unexpectedly had its world premiere at the Telluride festival, and was released in the United States in mid-October, opening with $15 million. The documentary's events span three years and begin when Holmes was preparing to serve an 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors.

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