Internal Meta documents indicate that Instagram's school partnership program in the United States was intended not only to achieve its stated goal of improving children's online safety, but also to attract new teenage users. Anadolu Agency reports, citing The Independent.

School communities on Instagram

Meta launched Project Gryffindor in 2025 to connect students, parents and school communities through Instagram. Students were encouraged to indicate their school affiliation in their profiles, and the company also planned to create student directories so users could find other people from their educational institution.

According to internal documents obtained by NPR, nearly 17,000 schools had joined the program by September. The project's name refers to Gryffindor, one of the four school houses in the Harry Potter book series.

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Attracting new users

Meta said the initiative was intended to make Instagram safer for children, prevent bullying and help parents and students keep track of school events. At the same time, the company's internal presentations show that school networks were viewed as a way to organically attract new users and encourage existing ones to invite others to Instagram.

One 2023 presentation described the program as an opportunity to give teenagers a new reason to join Instagram or see more value in it. The documents were obtained during the discovery process in a multidistrict lawsuit. It alleges that social platforms were designed in ways that harmed users under 18, and that the companies knew about product-related risks but failed to disclose them adequately. Meta, TikTok, Google and Snap are named as defendants in the case.

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