Newly declassified U.S. federal documents indicate that the Central Intelligence Agency may have used waterboarding — a simulated drowning technique — on more terrorism suspects than it had previously publicly acknowledged. The documents were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by The New York Times, UPI reports.

Translator's testimony

Among the released materials is an account by a former translator who worked under contract with the CIA. In 2012, he told FBI investigators that he had inadvertently seen a detainee he called “Bahir” being subjected to waterboarding, though he did not participate himself.

The episode allegedly took place at a secret prison north of Kabul in Afghanistan, known as the Salt Pit or Detention Site Cobalt. According to The Guardian, the translator identified the detainee as a relative of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Afghanistan's former prime minister.

CIA records indicate that a man named Ghayrat Bahir was held for about two years beginning in 2002. The agency also stated that so-called enhanced interrogation techniques were used on him.

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Investigation without charges

The CIA had previously acknowledged using waterboarding on three detainees at secret detention sites in Thailand and Poland. The new materials come from a federal investigation conducted by special prosecutor John Durham between 2008 and 2012 into CIA interrogation practices and the destruction of video recordings of waterboarding sessions.

The investigation ended without criminal charges against CIA personnel, and Durham's findings remain classified. In 2014, the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a more than 500-page summary of its investigation, which reported a photograph of a waterboarding board at the Afghan prison.

The released documents also indicate that CIA officials feared possible criminal prosecution and public disclosure of interrogation records after the end of George Bush's presidency. In January 2009, one official told FBI investigators that Bush had indicated he would consider pardoning agency employees if they were prosecuted for their involvement in the interrogation program.

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