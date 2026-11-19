In Germany, internal documents from Deutsche Bank, according to Der Spiegel, indicate that the institution continues to finance oil, gas and coal despite public statements on sustainability.

Internal documents

In its description of the investigation, Der Spiegel writes that Deutsche Bank presents itself as a sustainable bank but does not stop financing fossil fuels. The publication notes that internal materials show how the bank bypasses its own climate rules.

Loopholes in the rules

According to Der Spiegel, Deutsche Bank uses loopholes provided for by its own rules. The publication links these mechanisms to the bank’s ability to continue financing oil, gas and coal.

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The material was published on November 19, 2026, as part of the “Inside Deutsche Bank” series. It was prepared by Susanne Götze, Maria Mayböck, Lara Shehada, Sophia Stahl, Hakan Tanriverdi and Niklas Marienhagen.

The publication also used a photograph of a climate protest outside Deutsche Bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt, taken in 2021.

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