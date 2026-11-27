In Tokyo, the US dollar remained near a 22-month high on Friday amid reduced trading volumes due to the holidays. Market participants were watching stock markets, as doubts over investments in shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence increased volatility, Channel NewsAsia reported, citing Reuters.

Dollar index fluctuations

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six other currencies, stood at 103.81. Earlier in the week, it rose to 104.53, its highest level since March last year, but lost those gains the following day. Overall, the index was almost unchanged for the week.

In early Asian trading, the dollar added 0.1% against the Japanese yen, reaching 159.355 yen. It also strengthened slightly to 0.83455 Swiss francs. The euro traded almost unchanged at $1.0964, while the pound sterling edged down to $1.3099.

Risk-sensitive currencies and Fed expectations

The Australian dollar, which is sensitive to investor sentiment toward risk assets, weakened to $0.6631. On Wednesday, it fell to an annual low of $0.6559.

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Mizuho analysts said markets were watching whether the downward trend in shares of AI-related companies would reverse. In their view, a recovery in such stocks could support the Australian dollar and the high-yielding Mexican peso, while a new sell-off would increase pressure on these currencies.

The US currency is supported by expectations of further tightening by the US Federal Reserve. According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, traders had almost no doubt that the rate would be raised by a quarter of a percentage point on December 9. Higher-than-expected US core PCE inflation figures for October, an upward revision of third-quarter GDP, and Fed survey data also strengthened expectations of another rate hike around April.

Since the beginning of 2026, the dollar index has risen by about 5.7%. NAB strategists believe the dollar may remain stronger for longer than previously expected, but its rapid rise limits room for further strengthening.

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