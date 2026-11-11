In the United States, the dollar strengthened against most major currencies after data showed higher-than-expected inflation and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials, which reinforced expectations of an interest rate hike in December. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the dollar index, which tracks its exchange rate against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.2% to 102.4 points, approaching its highest level in about two weeks.

Inflation reinforced market expectations

The previous day, the dollar index climbed 0.5% after the release of data showing that consumer prices in the United States rose more than the market had expected in October. Higher food and housing costs led to a third consecutive month in which inflation readings exceeded forecasts.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders had fully priced in a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike in December. LSEG data also showed that market participants assessed a small probability of an immediate 50-basis-point hike next month and expected total monetary policy tightening of about 75 basis points by September next year.

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Reaction of other currencies

The euro edged down to $1.114 after falling by more than 0.5% the day before. Data published on Wednesday confirmed that inflation in Germany slowed to 2.8% in October.

The pound sterling lost 0.2% and traded near its lowest level in about two weeks, while the Swiss franc weakened 0.4% to a two-week low. The Japanese yen declined by 0.1% and briefly reached its lowest level in seven weeks, approaching 160 yen per dollar.

The Australian dollar was the only G10 currency to strengthen against the U.S. dollar, gaining 0.1% after a seven-month low. Following the inflation data, Goldman Sachs began to expect Fed rate hikes in December and March, while Deutsche Bank forecasts hikes in December, January and March.

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