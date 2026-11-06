Dollar rises amid AI stock sell-off in Asia — Channel NewsAsia

In London, United Kingdom, the US dollar strengthened against most major currencies on Friday amid a global sell-off in shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence. Markets were also awaiting the US non-farm payrolls report, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Asian technology stock markets declined significantly, while the share sell-off spread to Europe. The previous day, US stocks suffered their biggest drop since April 2025. Investors expected that a major success for the Democratic Party in the US midterm elections could tighten oversight of the artificial intelligence industry and restrict data centre construction.

Major currency exchange rates

The euro fell 0.4% against the dollar to $1.1171. Sterling lost nearly 0.5% and traded at $1.338. The US currency also gained 0.4% against the Japanese yen, reaching 158.2 yen per dollar, and 0.2% against the Swiss franc, to 0.8179 francs.

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The Australian and New Zealand dollars posted the largest losses among developed-market currencies, as traders link them to global growth and equity market dynamics. The Australian dollar fell 0.76% to $0.6875, while the New Zealand dollar declined 0.8% to $0.5546.

Demand for US Treasury securities

According to analysts, market turbulence pushed investors toward US Treasury bonds and short-term securities. The overnight move into safe-haven assets lowered the yield on two-year US Treasury notes by around 10 basis points, to the lowest level since September 10. The yield on 10-year securities fell by nearly 6 basis points.

At the start of European trading on Friday, yields on 10-year and two-year bonds stood at 4.84% and 4.48%, respectively. Initial US jobless claims fell by 6,000 to 189,000 for the week, below the 196,000 forecast of economists surveyed by Reuters. Fed rate futures lowered the estimated probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December to around 65%, from more than 80% on Wednesday.

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