The US dollar rose for a fifth consecutive trading session on Monday amid growing expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which tracks its exchange rate against a basket of major currencies, gained 0.1% to 103.47 points, its highest level since April 2025. As of 06:30 GMT, the indicator stood at around 103.44 points.

Fed rate expectations

The strengthening of the US currency was supported by hawkish statements from Fed officials and higher-than-expected US inflation data for October. Consumer prices rose by 0.4% month-on-month, while the forecast had projected an increase of 0.3%.

Last week, Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller supported at least a 25-basis-point rate hike in December. According to him, the regulator should also consider an increase of 50 basis points if underlying price pressures persist, Anadolu Agency reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Yen near two-month lows

The Japanese yen remained near two-month lows after Japan’s GDP unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter. During early Asian trading, the dollar traded at around 159.72 yen, while the euro traded at 176.03 yen. As of 06:30 GMT, the dollar stood at approximately 159.57 yen.

According to official data, Japan’s economy contracted by 0.1% year-on-year in July–September. This was the first decline in a year and was worse than the expected 0.3% growth. On a quarterly basis, GDP was unchanged, although the market expected growth of 0.1%; in the second quarter, the figure increased by 0.4%.

Read us on