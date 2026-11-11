In Poland, Finance Minister Andrzej Domański said that rating agencies are increasingly clearly pointing to presidential vetoes as one of the sources of problems in strengthening public finances. He said this on the programme “Graffiti”, Polsat News reports.

Minister’s comment

Domański commented on Poland’s latest rating downgrade. According to him, the Fitch agency also mentioned presidential vetoes in the context of difficulties in strengthening state finances.

The minister also referred to an S&P report. As Domański claims, the agency noted that Donald Tusk’s government faces constraints in implementing plans to strengthen public finances because of the president’s vetoes. He called this a serious warning signal for the presidential camp.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Deficit and defence

In Domański’s view, the continued vetoing of laws aimed at strengthening public finances is not in the interests of Poland and its citizens.

The programme’s host, Marcin Fijołek, noted that rating agencies draw attention in their assessments to the deficit, public debt and the cost of servicing it. According to the estimates he cited, interest payments could reach 8% of public expenditure in 2029.

In response, Domański stressed that spending on security and defence is a priority. He recalled that Poland spends 5% of GDP on defence.

Read us on