Domestic violence in Estonia causes society at least €273 million in damage each year—almost three times more than the €94 million associated only with cases reported to the police. This estimate was provided in a study by the Forecasting Centre, ERR News reports.

Most cases are not reported to police

Forecasting Centre expert Kaupo Koppel said that around 80% of domestic violence cases are not reported to the police. According to him, as a result, the costs of organizations that directly respond to the consequences of violence account for only a small part of society’s total losses.

The largest share consists of physical and psychological harm to victims: including cases not reported to the police, it was estimated at €122 million per year. Healthcare costs amount to €59 million, of which €49 million is directly attributable to treatment. Another €38 million is linked to reduced labor productivity and other economic losses.

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Costs of state institutions

The Estonian Health Insurance Fund incurred €13.6 million in costs related to domestic violence last year. The Social Insurance Board and its institutions spent €11.8 million. A further €3.6 million is allocated annually to services directly related to domestic violence, including victim support, assistance centers and violence prevention.

Koppel believes that early detection of domestic violence and preventing its recurrence could reduce both people’s suffering and the costs borne by Estonia’s healthcare, social protection and labor market systems.

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