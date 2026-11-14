In China, Dongfeng Nissan has opened pre-orders for the NX7 plug-in hybrid crossover, which is claimed to offer up to 320 km of driving range exclusively on electric power. The vehicle has a lithium iron phosphate battery with a capacity of about 40 kWh, while the starting price is 129,900 yuan, or approximately $19,400. Electrek reports.

Powertrain specifications

The NX7 is equipped with a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter internal combustion engine producing 98 hp and a 228 hp electric motor. With a fully charged battery and a full fuel tank, the crossover's combined range could reach 1,666 km, according to the manufacturer.

The report notes that Dongfeng holds patents for a hybrid system with several operating modes: series and parallel hybrid modes, direct engine drive, and electricity generation. However, the specific configuration to be used in the production NX7 has not been disclosed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Crossover equipment

The crossover received a 17.3-inch central display and a digital instrument cluster. More expensive trims feature a 55-inch augmented-reality head-up display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P processor, and Nissan OS 3.0 with a voice assistant developed together with iFlytek.

Options for higher-end versions include seats with sensors and airbags, heating, ventilation, and 12-point massage, as well as an onboard refrigerator. Nissan also claims a system designed to reduce motion sickness symptoms. The production version of the NX7 will be shown to the public for the first time at the Guangzhou Auto Show later this month.

Read us on