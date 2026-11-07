Charlene Ruto, the daughter of Kenyan President William Ruto, married Tanzanian businessman Isaya Yunge on November 6, 2026. The wedding took place at the Malaika Beach Hotel, a beachfront hotel in Mwanza, Tanzania.

As Nation Kenya reports, Kenyan President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, friends of the head of state and other guests attended the ceremony. The wedding was held in the region where the groom comes from.

Traditional ceremony took place in August

The marriage marked the next stage in the couple's relationship following the traditional Koito ak chaik engagement ceremony, which was held in August at the Ruto family's Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County, Kenya. Relatives, friends and political figures from Kenya and Tanzania gathered for the event.

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Before the wedding, Charlene Ruto posted photos on social media from her bachelorette party, decorated in white and purple. In the post, she thanked the women with whom she had shared different stages of her life for celebrating her new chapter in life.

Guests were flown to Mwanza on a specially organized aircraft

According to the outlet, guests shared photos and videos from a specially organized flight to Tanzania. The headrests bore the newlyweds' initials, their names, the wedding date and the name of the destination. President Ruto also arrived in Mwanza on the eve of the celebration.

On November 5, Charlene Ruto also published photographs of the couple from a photo shoot titled “Joyfully Ever After.” In the images, she posed in a white dress and lace veil, including beside a light-green vintage convertible.

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