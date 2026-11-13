In Australia, Ariel, the daughter of Mark Bombara, spoke at the coronial inquest into the deaths of Jennifer Petelczyc and her 18-year-old daughter Gretl in the Perth suburb of Floreat. She apologized for her father’s actions and called him a person driven by control and revenge, ABC News reports.

The Floreat shooting

In May 2024, Mark Bombara broke into the home of 59-year-old Jennifer Petelczyc and her daughter Gretl while searching for his estranged wife, Rowena. He shot both women dead and then took his own life.

Ariel Bombara called her father a calculating and ruthless manipulator. According to her, after failing to find Rowena, he decided to kill her best friend as punishment. She also said that her father treated her mother as his property.

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Police warnings

Ariel Bombara said that she had tried at least four times to warn police about the real and immediate threat posed by her father and his access to firearms. This happened in the weeks before the killings, when she helped her mother leave the family home.

An internal police review found that appropriate measures had not been taken. Disciplinary action was subsequently taken against eight police officers. During the hearing, Ariel addressed Lisle Petelczyc, Jennifer’s daughter and Gretl’s sister, and apologized, stressing that her mother and sister did not deserve to die.

Rowena Bombara spoke publicly for the first time since the tragedy. She said she was deeply grieving the deaths of her best friend and her daughter, and explained that, out of fear of her husband, she deliberately did not stay at Jennifer’s home. The coronial inquest’s findings are expected next year.

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