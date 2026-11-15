In Japan, posts by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the social network X from her personal account are not considered administrative records, the government said. Takaichi actively uses the platform formerly known as Twitter to communicate on behalf of the government, The Japan Times reports.

Posts are not required to be retained

According to the government’s position, publications from the head of government’s personal account do not fall under the Public Records and Archives Management Act. This specifically concerns the prime minister’s personal account. No legal provision requires these posts to be retained.

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Critics warn that this could make the prime minister’s publications unavailable for subsequent review.

More than two posts per day

From the start of the Takaichi administration in October 2025 through October 12, 2026, she published 843 posts on X. On average, this amounts to more than two posts per day—an unusually high figure compared with her predecessors, the publication notes.

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