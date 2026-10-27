UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese said that attacks on journalists in the Gaza Strip are a deliberate attempt to conceal crimes and that, according to her, impunity prevails there for the killings of journalists. She said this during a virtual briefing, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statements on attacks on the media

Albanese called the events in the Gaza Strip not an accident, but deliberate actions. She used the term “media side,” explaining it as the systematic destruction of the media’s public function. According to her, systematic attacks on the media are a component of the crime she called genocide in Gaza.

Responding to a question about the investigation into the 2022 killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the rapporteur said there had been no progress in the case. She stated that impunity exists not only on Israel’s part, but also on the part of the United States.

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Call for national courts

Albanese also said that even if Israel has the right to self-defense under international law, it cannot claim the right to wage war against Gaza. She called for national courts to be activated for criminal prosecution.

According to her, French, British, US and Belgian citizens who served in the Israeli army may be subject to scrutiny. Albanese stressed that such actions cannot be delayed. She also drew attention to the absence of many media outlets from Western countries, including traditional publications, and suggested that this may have been a gesture of solidarity with the editorial offices named in her report.

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